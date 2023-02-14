Wollongong proposed cycle path to link city and Gwynneville

A new shared pathway for pedestrians and cyclists - some of it to be built on the road - is planned for near the Beaton Park Leisure Centre.
Wollongong City Council is looking to build the pathway along the southern side of Throsby Drive, between the Princes Highway and Foley Street roundabouts.
Council said the draft plan "will make it easier and safer for walkers and riders to get between Gwynneville and the Wollongong CBD".
"This path is a key connector in the Wollongong cycling network, being developed as part of the Wollongong Cycling Strategy 2030," council said.
A map shows the shared pathway running along the existing footpath between the highway and the Denison Street intersection.
West of the Denison Street intersection, the pathway will include a section built on the road - just past the bus stop.
At present there are two lanes for westbound traffic between Denison and Foley streets, merging into one just before the roundabout.
The on-road shared pathway will see traffic merging earlier.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
