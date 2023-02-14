Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Presumption of innocence 'absolutely trashed', says Gareth Ward

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hit out at those who have "absolutely trashed" the presumption of innocence. Picture by Robert Peet

The concept of innocent until proven guilty has been "absolutely trashed" by some, according to Kiama MP Gareth Ward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.