Presumption of innocence 'absolutely trashed', says Gareth Ward

The concept of innocent until proven guilty has been "absolutely trashed" by some, according to Kiama MP Gareth Ward.
The independent MP's state MP's words come after he posed a question to the Attorney General Mark Speakman about the government's approach to the presumption of innocence.
In a response to Mr Ward's question, Mr Speakman noted that "the presumption of innocence is a longstanding principle of the criminal justice system".
Mr Speakman added that information was provided to educate the public on the concept.
Mr Ward is facing sexual assault charges, which were laid almost a year ago.
The Kiama MP has vehemently refuted the charges and, while a hearing date scheduled for February was delayed until after the March 25 election, he had known for some time that any trial would not take place before the poll.
Mr Ward told the Mercury that his question to the Attorney General was prompted by treatment he had received in some quarters.
"I think the presumption of Innocence has been absolutely trashed by lot of commentators in the media," Mr Ward said.
"I think it's not an optional extra in our justice system. I think a lot of people feel very strongly about the way in which it seems people have treated untested claims without due process or procedural fairness.
"I think more and more the complaints process has been weaponised for a variety of reasons."
He felt it was important the public was educated about "the most basic principles of our justice system".
"An allegation until proven is exactly that - it's an allegation," he said.
"I just think the scales have tipped massively the wrong way on this particular front. The presumption of Innocence has been a feature of our justice system since the Middle Ages - it's not a new concept."
After the charges were laid, Mr Ward was suspended from parliament, after Labor supported a motion put forward by the government.
With the parliament due to be prorogued - which ends its current session - in preparation for the March election, that means Mr Ward's suspension would formally end.
Were he to keep hold of his Kiama seat, he would be able to once again sit in parliament.
To bring in a new period of suspension, a fresh motion would have to be voted on in parliament.
That would be a bold move by either party, given the electorate had voted in Mr Ward while being aware of his legal situation.
It remains to be seen whether either party would move to overrule the will of the Kiama voters.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.