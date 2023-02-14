An unusual piece of the 150-year history of St Mary Star of the Sea College is that it started out in a former pub.
This year the college is celebrating its 150th anniversary; primary school girls were taught at the nearby St Francis Xavier Cathedral in 1873, before moving over to the current school site in 1875 where they began teaching high school girls.
What is now the administration building was there back in the 1800s, but it once served a very different purpose.
Flick through our gallery of St Mary Star of the Sea College photographs below:
"The administration building, that was the original convent in 1873 - it used to be a pub called The Royal Marine Hotel," college principal Tony Fitzpatrick said.
"It stopped serving patrons as a pub in 1858, so there were 15 years where it had been abandoned and the sisters moved in in 1873 when they arrived in the harbour."
From those beginnings it's become the fourth-oldest Catholic all-girls independent school in the country.
Having become principal in 2020 Mr Fitzgerald has spent the last 18 months becoming familiar with the college's history.
"I have to say it's a pretty humbling sort of experience to think that you are a small part of something that at the moment goes back 150 years," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
"We're talking about a school whose history is as much linked with the history of the colony and of the city of Wollongong as it is about the school itself.
"There are a wonderful stories and images that reflect the big events of the last 150 years, whether that be Federation, whether that be world wars, depressions, the mine disasters at Bulli and Mount Kembla. There's all of the social changes in educational changes and political changes.
"It is a humbling experience to think that you are a small part of that rich history."
To kick off the milestone year, the college is holding a Celebration Mass at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.
"We expect 3000 people, that will not only be our current community of students, staff and parents but also significant numbers of ex-students, teachers and principals," he said.
Also planned for the 150th, is a commemorative statue outside the Harbour Street school, a history book called Saltwater Hearts, a gala black-tie ball in May, hosted by Johanna Griggs and a major reunion of former students in August.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.