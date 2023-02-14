Illawarra Mercury
Navy divers called in to remove unexploded ordnance

By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 14 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 11:44am
Bomb pulled out of popular Jervis Bay dive spot

Visitors to a popular dive spot within the Jervis Bay Marine Park spent more than 40 years swimming over and around an unexploded bomb.

