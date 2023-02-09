House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Leaving no detail to chance in its quest for timeless luxury, this phenomenal home offers a family lifestyle as elegant as it is exclusive.
A stately presence in the street, it boasts a cascading custom design showcasing sun-filled rooms, concrete and Calcutta finishes through the kitchen, a poolside paradise and escarpment views from every level.
Nicole Kay, Belle Property Illawarra principal and selling agent, said this home offers, "Resort living with a tranquil tropical villa lifestyle and escarpment views.
"It is a modern oasis with heated saltwater pool, high ceilings, fireplace and dual lounges."
The premium chef's kitchen features a five-burner Smeg range and walk-in pantry while the top-floor master quarters has a sitting area, ensuite and walk-in robe.
There is also a workshop space, office and powder room on the substantial garage level.
On a prime corner block, this urban retreat is at the cutting edge of style, comfort and convenience.
"It is located in a friendly neighbourhood and is just a 350-metre stroll away from Figtree Heights Public School, a short walk to Figtree Grove and city bus stop," Nicole said.
"Ideal for family buyers, upsizers, and those looking for a luxurious lifestyle."
