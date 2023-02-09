Top floor penthouse

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
With magnificent views to Mount Keira, this impressive west facing penthouse is situated on the top floor of the PARQside building.
The apartment features an open plan layout spread over 111sqm flowing onto a huge private balcony, perfect for indoor and outdoor entertainment.
It enjoys a large bedroom with access to the terrace, a deluxe kitchen with Quartz benchtop and splashback, Smeg appliances, gas cooktop and semi-integrated dishwasher and ducted air-conditioning.
Set in a secure building with level lift access, intercom and visitor parking.
PARQ on Flinders is a collection of 224 residences across four unique towers that centre around breathtaking gardens.
Light filled and meticulously considered interiors create unique urban sanctuaries while clever design and planning collide to create generous living spaces.
Carefully considered features and finishes create an air of timeless elegance. Oversized windows flood the apartments with natural light and subtle features offer the epitome of contemporary sophistication.
Truly at the centre of it all, PARQ provides the ultimate inner city living experience. It's perfectly positioned to enjoy the cosmopolitan lifestyle with the city centre, transport, entertainment precinct and beaches all just a short stroll away.
