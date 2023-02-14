Lotto players in Warilla, Gerringong, good news could await

If you're a Lotto player from Warilla or Gerringong you could be a millionaire.
The two seemingly unaware people held two of the three division one winning entries in Monday's Lotto draw and each take home $1 million.
The division one winning entries were purchased at Gerringong News and Gift and Warilla Grove Newsagency at Warilla Grove Shopping Centre.
The Gerringong winning entry is unregistered, which means officials from The Lott have no way to contact the winner to break the exciting news and must wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
While the Warilla winner is registered, lottery officials been unable to reach the elusive winner on the contact details provided and they may be completely oblivious to their good fortune.
The Lott spokesperson James Eddy said he was waiting with bated breath for the winning players to come forward and hoped to unite them with their life-changing windfalls soon.
"It's very likely these New South Wales players are going about their day completely unaware they've become overnight millionaires!" he said.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Monday and Wednesday Lotto ticket from Warilla Grove Newsagency and Gerringong News and Gift to check their tickets today."
If you do hold the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.