Gerringong masseur Mark Horsfall found guilty of sexual assault

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:07pm
Mark Horsfall leaves Wollongong Courthouse on Monday afternoon.

A jury of 12 has found Mark Anthony Horsfall guilty of sexually assaulting two women he gave massages to in Culburra in 2021.

