A jury of 12 has found Mark Anthony Horsfall guilty of sexually assaulting two women he gave massages to in Culburra in 2021.
The jury took just under a day to deliver its verdict after being sent to deliberate late on Monday afternoon.
The jury found Horsfall guilty on all four counts, one charge of aggravated sexual assault relating to a disabled woman in January 2021, and three counts relating to a woman in March 2021.
The trial at Wollongong District Court in front of Judge Robert Sutherland went over three days last week when the two women gave evidence before the court. The Crown Prosecutor and Defence gave their final submissions on Thursday before Judge Sutherland walked the jury through the evidence on Monday.
Judge Sutherland thanked the jury and excused them.
