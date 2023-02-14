A jury of 12 has found Mark Anthony Horsfall guilty of sexually assaulting two women he gave massages to in Culburra in 2021.
The jury returned to give its verdict on Tuesday afternoon after being sent to deliberate late on Monday. A date for Horsfall's sentence will be set on Thursday.
The jury found Horsfall, 61, guilty on all four counts: one charge of aggravated sexual assault relating to a disabled woman in January 2021, and three counts relating to a woman in March 2021, two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching.
The trial at Wollongong District Court in front of Judge Robert Sutherland went over three days last week when the two women gave evidence before the court. The Crown Prosecutor and Defence gave their final submissions on Thursday before Judge Sutherland walked the jury through the evidence on Monday.
Judge Sutherland thanked the jury and excused them, before bail was formally refused and Horsfall was led away by Corrective Services officers to the cells below Wollongong Courthouse.
Now, for the first time, it can be revealed that Horsfall also pleaded guilty to eight charges in relation to the sexual assault and touching of five women at the Gerringong massage parlour where he worked in 2020 and 2021.
Horsfall was charged with five counts of sexual touching without consent involving four women and two counts of sexual assault and one charge of sexual touching related to a fifth woman.
Horsfall formally entered guilty pleas to these charges last Monday.
The jury was told that Horsfall admitted to the acts but a non-publication order was in place covering the charges and pleas.
The jury's verdict brings to an end the week-long trial of the former Gerringong masseur, who was unregistered when he practised at his home and at a Gerringong massage parlour in 2020 and 2021.
Two women told the court how Horsfall's had offered to massage them in Culburra before sexaully assaulting them in 2021.
The first women, who lives with a disability, had asked Horsfall for a massage in late 2020. A date was arrange din January where Horsfall would massage the woman at her mother's house in Culburra, with the woman stating in a text message that the massage would be "purely professional".
"Yes, always,"
There, while lying on an ottoman, Horsfall put his finger inside the woman's vagina. The woman jolted and said "don", before Horsfall sucked on his finger and said "you taste yummy".
The second woman said she had met Horsfall through Facebook and the two had spoken over Facebook messenger. This woman told Horsfall that she suffered chronic pain as a result of injuries she sustained at the hands of a former violent partner.
Horsfall offered the woman a massage in Culburra, which the woman accepted in March 2021.
Mark Horsfall trial
On March 9, the woman went to Horsfall's house where the massage was to take place.
After the massage began, Horsfall told the woman she had a "nice arse" and made comments about her vagina that it was "winking at me".
Horsfall then put his fingers inside the woman's vagina without her consent, before kissing and biting her breasts and then performing oral sex on the woman without her consent while she lay paralysed in fear.
That night, the woman said she got into the shower, and stood under the running water crying "because I felt so dirty".
After the massage, the pair remained in contact via message, and the woman later told police that she felt Horsfall was stalking her in the days after the massage, including at one point showing up to the woman's workplace and telling her he had a sexual dream about her in earshot of her colleagues.
It was not only in private settings that Horsfall assaulted his clients.
The eight other charges that Horsfall pleaded guilty involved five women he assaulted in the massage parlour where he worked in Gerringong.
In each of the cases, the massage began normally, in some instances the clients had a first massage with Horsfall where nothing untoward happened, before Horsfall assaulted them at a second meeting.
Then, Horsfall would massage the woman in areas near their groin and breasts, before commenting on their physical appearance, often saying a part of their body was "yummy".
These massages occurred in late 2020 and early 2021.
On March 19, Horsfall kissed a 42-year-old woman on the mouth during a massage, exposed her breasts and said they were "yummy", before pulling the woman's underwear and performing oral sex on her and putting his fingers inside the woman's vagina, causing her pain.
This continued during the two hour massage, with the woman's eyes filling up with tears at one point when a towel covered her face while she was frozen.
At the end, Horsfall said to the woman "Are you feeling relaxed now?" before offering the woman his hand as she got off the massage table, saying "Be careful, you'll probably feel lightheaded."
Immediately after leaving the massage parlour, the woman messaged her friend, telling the friend that her masseur had touched her inappropriately, including on her clitoris, and kissed her, saying it was "disgusting". The friend came to Gerringong, picked up the woman and took her to Wollongong Hospital where a sexual assault test was carried out.
This test found DNA matching Horsfall and detectives later interviewed the woman, before Horsfall was arrested on March 21.
After his arrest, when Horsfall was charged with offences relating to this woman, each of the other women came forward after seeing social media posts about the investigation into Horsfall.
By October 2021, Horsfall was facing over 80 charges and had been in custody since March, before he was released on bail prior to his trial.
During court proceedings, it was revealed that Horsfall was practising without being registered, and had no formal qualifications, besides a Chinese remedial massage course completed in 1979, for which he had lost the certificate.
As the jury read out their verdict, Horsfall lowered his head in the dock, before being taken into custody.
