Wet weather shows South Coast line has a problem

With heavy rain again causing problems for the Illawarra's rail link to Sydney, a local lobby group has called on both major parties to make an election commitment to fix the issue.
After one day of rain, the South Coast line had to be closed for extended periods this week to repair landslips.
Monday's train services ran to an "enhanced weekend timetable" while the line between Waterfall and Thirroul was closed from Tuesday to Thursday, 8am to 4pm, with buses replacing trains.
Business Illawarra Executive Director Adam Zarth said the region shouldn't have to deal with constant closures of its rail line.
Mr Zarth wanted Labor and Liberal to commit to funding a $10 million Southern Rail Network Resilience Plan, which would include delivery of the South West Sydney Illawarra Rail Link - an upgraded version of the Maldon-Dombarton freight line.
"The region deserves better than this and we have proposed a rail network resilience plan as an important stepping stone to fixing our antiquated rail links," Mr Zarth said.
"When we have these interruptions on our rail line, the impact on commuters is significant which reverberates not just in our community but has implications for the economy of greater Sydney.
"The issues facing major businesses transporting freight however have far greater economic consequences for the state, as well as for the companies involved and the supply chains they support, who have to wear significant costs to pivot to road transport or face the delayed transportation of goods."
Mr Zarth added that the unreliable nature of the rail line would hamper future economic investment in the region.
"At a national level, we know that supply chain constraints are a major contributor to the inflation crisis that Australia is confronting right now which is why rail network issues of this nature needs the attention of all levels of government," Mr Zarth said.
