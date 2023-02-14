Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wet weather shows South Coast line has a problem

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buses replacing trains in wet weather due to damaged rail lines has become an increasingly common sight in the Illawarra. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

With heavy rain again causing problems for the Illawarra's rail link to Sydney, a local lobby group has called on both major parties to make an election commitment to fix the issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.