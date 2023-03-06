Like mother, like daughter: Mortgage broker's succession plan supports loyal customers

Katrina Rowlands and her 'mortgage successor', daughter Emerald. Picture: Sylvia Liber Photography

Starting a new business is challenging at the best of times but how about when you're seven months pregnant with twins?



That was the challenge that Wollongong's Katrina Rowlands took on when she launched her mortgage broking business Mortgage Success 25 years ago, after 15 years working in the finance and banking sector.



So committed was she to her customers that even when her twins decided to arrive early she had her husband and partner in the business John sneak her computer into the hospital so she could work.



"What was happening to me was the most important thing to me at the time but what was happening with my customers was the most important thing in their lives'," said Katrina.



"The business had just taken off so quickly and so many customers had put their trust in me and I was never going to let them down."



Today, the award-winning business is one of Australia's leading mortgage broking success stories.



And one of those twins, 24-year-old Emerald Rowlands, now works alongside her dynamic mum, and is preparing to eventually take over the reins of the family enterprise.



"I call her my mortgage successor," said Katrina.



Emerald has mortgage broking in her blood. The business degree graduate grew up watching her parents build the business that has helped thousands of customers achieve their property dreams.



It's been part of her life from birth - in its early days the business operated out of an office that was on one level of the family home in Austinmer.



Emerald, who became a certified mortgage broker at age 18 while she was at university completing a degree in commerce, and in January also completed her finance and mortgage broking diploma, says her mum has always been her biggest role model.



"It's part of my earliest memories, my twin sister and I spent lots of time on the floor in the office at our house drawing." she said. "I remember having to be really quiet because Mum was always on the phone.

"Mum has always been such a role model for me, she's taught me so much about having a good work ethic and working hard to support your customers and do the best thing for them."



For Katrina, who's been recognised many times for her industry leadership and achievements, having her daughter at the heart of her succession plan for the future is firmly aimed at continuing to deliver the best service to her customers, many who have been on board since Mortgage Success started in 1997.



"I love that the business has been operating for so long that I now have clients sending their kids to me to help them buy their first properties - that's a lot of trust that they have in me, " she said. "It's beautiful."



"We've always been about supporting our customers not just for the life of the loan but for the life of their lending needs which could be 30 years or so.



"That's why the succession plan was so important to me. Having my daughter as my succession plan means I can say hand on heart that they'll have this incredible next life in their lending needs and I guarantee the quality."



Emerald and Katrina and the Mortgage Success team. Picture Sylvia Liber Photography

Proof of the strong relationship Mortgage Success has with its customers is its recent recognition as the agency with the largest retained book of clients out of more than 3,700 brokers within the Australian Financial Group (AFG), which it is part of.



For both Katrina and Emerald, being able to assist first home buyer customers achieve their property-buying dreams is a particular joy.



Emerald understands the challenges and stresses involved - she bought her first home in 2020 and is now soon to settle on her first investment property.



"I really love it when first home buyers come to us early and we can guide them on the best path to be able to achieve their goals, even if they're not ready to buy yet and just want advice," said Emerald.



"I knew it was important that I had been through the experience myself so I understand completely what they are going through and can help them in that journey and show them what they are really capable of."



Katrina said talking to people when they were preparing to buy their first home was something she still gets great satisfaction from.



"It is the nicest time because we can straight away be that guidance, the shoulder, the instructor, in some ways mediator, translator and gladiator if needs be," she said.

While still firmly involved in the day-to-day running of the business, Katrina is increasingly spending more time working in her role as an industry leader and speaker, as well as in another of her great passions - mentoring.



She is heavily involved in the 2022 AFG Winning Women Scholarship and others aimed at encouraging and supporting women in the industry.



"I'm engaged very solidly in the industry as a whole so I will pull back from the day-to-day clients but they're in phenomenal hands with Emerald and the other five staff who are incredibly experienced."

