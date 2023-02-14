Simon Beardsell knows he may not be alive without the efforts of strangers after a terrifying incident.
The 53-year-old Canberran was enjoying a surf at Burrill Lake on the South Coast last week when things went wrong.
He does not remember exactly what happened - one minute he was in the water and the next in Canberra Hospital.
Simon was enjoying his second surf of the day and had been in the water for about 30 minutes. While he was paddling back out he was thinking he could have surfed the wave better.
Then bang - he was out cold.
He believes somehow he banged his head on his surfboard while taking evasive action: "I was very fortunate it happened where I was [the golf course reef]."
Other surfers noticed he was "lolling" around in the water and quickly went to his assistance. On land, others also helped and the ambulance response was also quick.
He says words could not do justice to the gratitude he felt to the people who came to his aid.
He put a message on Facebook to thank all those who helped and also to let them know how he was going.
"I can remember a bit of noise, a mask on my face and a bit of fussing about when I was about to go on the helicopter," he said.
Mr Beardsell is an experienced surfer who has been coming down to the Burrill Lake area since he was a youngster.
"This is the first time something like this has happened to me and when I am in the surf I do have my wits about me," he said.
After spending several days in hospital under observation, Mr Beardsell was was released on Monday. He has a few more days left of his holidays and intends to just rest and continue his recovery.
"I hope this is not the end of my surfing career," he said.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.