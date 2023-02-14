An in-form Corrimal rink skipped by John Hills will face Figtree Sports' state rep Matty Miles and partners in Saturday's final of the Zone 16 State Fours at Warilla Bowls.
Hills and partners Tim Cavanough, Trent McMillan and Jarrod Beckford gave a glimpse into why Corrimal should be an emerging force in Illawarra top grade pennants this season with four strong wins in Zone Fours last weekend.
Corrimal sealed a spot in the final with a 22-10 semi-final win over Brett Duprez's Albion Park side following wins over Kiama 22-4, Figtree 33-12 and a 17-16 extra end victory over Jeremy Henry (Warilla) in the quarterfinals.
Corrimal face an impressive Figtree rink featuring the club's greenkeepers Jackson Williams and state bowler Miles (skip), plus Gary Sampson and Denis Cooper, who beat Matt Constable's Woonona side 29-10 in the semi-finals.
Miles and partners head into the decider with three wins including a 27-16 victory over Corrimal's Mal Lyons 27-16 in the quarterfinals.
The Zone Open and Seniors finals will be at Warilla this Saturday from 1pm, with the Grade 5-7 Reserves decider at Windang from 1pm.
The Open Fours featured 23 teams with the most talked about match being Duprez's miraculous extra end victory over Towradgi's Shane Garvey in round two.
Duprez trailed 26-18 on the last end but remarkably picked up an eight to take the match into an extra end from which the Park picked up a two to complete one of the most stunning comebacks in years.
It is also likely to be the last time Garvey plays for Towradgi with the former NSW bowler reportedly leaving the club before pennants begins on Saturday week.
Towradgi have had a miserable off-season with top bowlers Russell Taylor, Shane Pascoe, Chris Smith, Daniel Ellem and now Garvey exiting the club.
Meanwhile, Zone 16 selectors have named their Open and Seniors 16-man squads for a rep trial against Zone 4 at Woonona BC on Sunday February 26.
Illawarra will play four rinks of Fours against Zone 4 in their only hit-out before naming a squad of 12 plus a reserve for the Open and Seniors NSW Inter-Zone in late May.
Warilla stars Aaron Teys and Corey Wedlock are unavailable for the trial with Corrimal's Tim Cavanough and Woonona's Matt Constable handed Open debuts, while Warilla recruit Matthew McIntyre and Windang's Daniel Doyle also get their opportunity to impress.
McIntyre, Lee Stinson, Matty Miles and Aaron Spears will skip an Open rink against Zone 4.
Finally, a reminder Wiseman Park have spots available for its $1000 Over 50's Men's Pairs on March 6. Contact Peter McMurtrie on 0408 291 963 for details.
