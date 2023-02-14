Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: Figgy, Corrimal chase Zone Fours glory

By Mike Driscoll
Updated February 15 2023 - 9:02am, first published 7:00am
Figtree Sports Jackson Williams, Gary Sampson, Denis Cooper and Matty Miles are into the Zone State Fours final. Picture by Mike Driscoll

An in-form Corrimal rink skipped by John Hills will face Figtree Sports' state rep Matty Miles and partners in Saturday's final of the Zone 16 State Fours at Warilla Bowls.

