An ACL injury at the commencement of the 2022/23 A-League Men's season for Wollongong's Tate Russell at the time threatened to derail the young full-back but just four months after copping the injury he is well and truly on the mend and looking to return to action as soon as possible.
On the eve of round one, Russell suffered a season-ending injury during training which took away all momentum for the 23-year-old.
But despite the set-back, Russell is now back on the grass - running and being involved with the team in training - and in further good news, recently re-signed with the club on a two-year-deal with the Wanderers keen on keeping the former Wollongong Olympic junior in red and black for some time.
"With this type of injury it's one of those things where you can feel really good but it's still such a long time until I'm able to get back into the swing of things," he said.
"It's a bit isolating but in saying that it's just good to be on the pitch and be running around and kicking a ball. The doctors and physios are telling me around nine months out [before playing again] and I'm at about four months now post op. So even though I'm back doing a lot of the normal stuff there's still such a long way to go."
It was a tough reality for a player that had never really experienced any serious injuries so far in his young career. But Russell has remained positive throughout.
"I've actually not really done any real injury before," he said.
"Maybe like a knock here and there that keeps me out of the next game or a couple of training sessions but nothing like this. It was a bit of a shock but I guess that's always the risk that comes with playing sport and doing it everyday these things can always happen to anyone. You've kind of got to get on with it I guess."
Despite the injury, it was really a no-brainer in terms of being re-committed to the club, with Russell now one of the Wanderers longest-serving players despite his youthfulness.
"Of course it was in the back of my mind towards the start of the injury but going forward there was no real thought given by the boss or the club that I was going to be leaving any time soon and it was really reassuring. And then getting pen-to-paper and getting it done so soon was just a really nice feeling to get that backing from the boss, the staff and the club that believe in me and have believed in me for all these years now."
Speaking on the Wanderers performances this season, Russell added he had been impressed. Despite a derby loss last round against Sydney FC, Western Sydney sit in fourth spot with the side currently holding the best defence in the competition.
Part of that backline at times this season is Shellharbour's Alex Bonetig, with Russell heaping praise on his fellow Illawarra teammate.
"Alex is a really good kid. He's got all the attributes to be a really good centre-back. He's really strong in training from what I've seen and when I've played with him as well.
"It was a disappointing result [against Sydney]. Sometimes in those bigger games you sit on the bench and all you want to do is come on and help the boys and contribute."
