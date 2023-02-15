Illawarra Mercury
Western Sydney Wanderers' Tate Russell on the mend from ACL injury, celebrates new deal

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
February 15 2023
Russell against Jason Hoffman. Picture - Getty Images

An ACL injury at the commencement of the 2022/23 A-League Men's season for Wollongong's Tate Russell at the time threatened to derail the young full-back but just four months after copping the injury he is well and truly on the mend and looking to return to action as soon as possible.

