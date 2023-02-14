Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has recalled a host of his most experienced players for Saturday's Charity Shield clash in Mudgee.
Captain Ben Hunt will lead a nearly full-strength extended squad for the annual pre-season battle with South Sydney, while the likes of Aaron Woods and Jaydn Su'A will also play their first game of 2023.
Hunt will be partnered by veteran Moses Mbye in the halves, as Jayden Sullivan returns via the bench after recovering from his hamstring issue. Tyrell Sloan will don the No.1 jersey after missing St George Illawarra's first trial due to his NRL All Stars commitments.
Recruit Zane Musgrove will also play his first game for the Red V since moving from the Tigers.
Jack Bird (knee) and Jack de Belin (calf) weren't considered for selection due to injury, while youngster Josh Coric is also sidelined by a knee issue.
The Dragons are looking to rebound following an underwhelming performance against English Super League giants St Helens. While missing some of their biggest stars - including Hunt - the Red V were far from their best at WIN Stadium last Saturday night, falling 30-18.
However, St George Illawarra's first pre-season game allowed Griffin a chance to play some of the region's promising youth, including Treigh Stewart - who will line up again for the Dragons in Mudgee.
Dragons extended squad:
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Mathew Feagai
3. Moses Suli
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Moses Mbye
7. Ben Hunt
8. Zane Musgrove
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Ben Murdoch-Masila
12. Jayden Su'A
13. Billy Burns
Interchange:
14. Jayden Sullivan
15. Francis Molo
16. Josh Kerr
17. Aaron Woods
18. Tyrell Fuimaono
19. Max Feagai
20. Talatau Moga
21. Michael Molo
22. Dan Russell
23. Jaiyden Hunt
24. Treigh Stewart
25. Dylan Egan
26. Savelio Tamale.
