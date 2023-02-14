Home hunters in the Illawarra are lining up to nab less than desirable bargain buys across Wollongong as interest rate pain sets in.
A fire-damaged red brick classis '70s bungalow in Figtree with a price guide of $750,000 is drawing in bargain hunters.
That price allows a step into the desirable suburb of Figtree, where the median house price sits at $919,606.
Meanwhile first home buyers lined up for a Lake Heights retro gem with original pink bathroom and backyard Hills Hoist before it was snapped up by an investor for a bargain price of $590,000.
That is more than $100,000 less than the Lake Heights median house price of $719,562.
The Lake Heights home saw an uptick in interest since January and sold this week after languishing on the market for three to four months.
Listing agent Jake O'Connor of The Agency said a new wave of buyers had come onto the market this year.
"Mostly its been first home buyers for this place, along with investors who have been looking to renovate and and rent out the property," Mr O'Connor said.
It was an investor who bought the Lake Heights home, with Mr O'Connor stating that there was high demand for rentals as employment remains strong in Wollongong.
"Rentals are still pretty strong, with people relocating to the area for jobs," he said.
Early interest for a fire damaged house in Figtree that house hunters have to enter with caution.
Potential buyers are met with barbed wire fences and "Keep Out" signs at the six-bedroom red brick home, but that hasn't stopped bargain hunters from checking out the property, which sits well under the median suburb house price.
Listing agent Ali Yagmur of Domain Illawarra Real Estate said the home is perfect for builders or those willing to do some repairs with fire damage to the lower level along with the kitchen and lounge flooring.
He said others were looking at the property for its desirable land - with plans to knock down and rebuild.
"It's almost land value," Mr Yagmur.
The property was damaged in a fire last year, with no one injured in the incident.
This month homeowners in the Illawarra were hit with an additional $120 per month on the median Illawarra mortgage repayment after the Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 0.25 percentage points.
Jen Melocco is the National Property News Director at ACM. One of Australian property media's leading names, she leads property coverage and strategy nationally for ACM & REV, bringing a new approach to one of the most topical areas of property in Australia today - regional real estate. Previously she lead the editorial team for two of Australia's most read property magazines for Domain, and published within premier Nine media brands The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald.
