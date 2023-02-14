Aussie rescue team surveys massive destruction in Turkey

Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters, responding to the earthquake disasters in Turkey, have made their first assessment of the widespread devastation.
The deployment of 72 emergency workers landed in the city of Adana late on Sunday (Sydney time) before being transferred to Antakya in the province of Hatay, along with 22-tonnes of equipment shipped from Australia.
The search and rescue experts walked the streets of the city, viewing the widespread destruction and getting an understanding of the extremely challenging environment.
The group will work under instruction from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group Sector Co-ordination Cell, staffed by four members of the FRNSW team, about where to focus its initial earthquake search and rescue efforts, in conjunction with local rescue crews.
The deployment has taken state-of-the-art technical equipment, including telescopic cameras to view under rubble, laser building monitors to detect building movement and seismic detection devices to pick up vibrations and activity that might indicate survivors are trapped underground.
The rescue equipment also includes a vast amount of tools including jackhammers, power drills, metal cutting gear, heavy lifting, concrete cutting chainsaws and roping systems.
The Australian contingent will work 24/7 in 12-hour rotations, relieving exhausted international crews already deployed under United Nations arrangements.
The Australians have transported their own food rations, water purification, first aid kits and tents and have created a totally self-sufficient base camp so as not to impact on local communities and authorities.
Six firefighters from the Illawarra - including two based out of the Wollongong fire station - are part of the mission, which includes 52 specialist USAR firefighters as well as paramedics, doctors, engineers and police.
