A man who was so high he could not remember unleashing a vicious tirade at his neighbour has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the disgusting spray.
Dallas Ross, 33, was sentenced on one count of intimidating a woman who lived in the same unit complex as him in Woonona.
Magistrate Chris McRobert told Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday that Ross had a "limited" recollection of the events of 13 February 2022 as he had consumed a "considerable quantity of methamphetamine".
Ross, who appeared via audio visual link from jail where he is in custody on other matters, was sentenced to an intensive corrections order for 18 months.
Documents tendered to court outlined how at about 9.10am on Sunday, February 13, a woman known to Ross was out the front of her address in Woonona having her morning smoke and coffee.
Then, Ross appeared, screaming, "I'm going to kill everyone, you're all a bunch of dogs".
Ross turned to the woman and said "You're a heroin addict".
The woman, sick of Ross's tirade, told the man to go away as there were children around, to which Ross responded by raising his fist towards the woman's face.
The woman felt threatened and at risk of further violence as Ross threatened to kill her.
"I'll drop you on your ass you old c---," Ross said.
Ross continued his abuse towards the woman and other members of the complex, with one of the neighbours recording Ross's foul-mouthed diatribe.
By 9.30am, police arrived and arrested Ross.
After taking Ross back to Wollongong Police Station, police documents state that Ross was too aggressive and unpredictable to have his fingerprints and photograph taken.
SInce being taken into custody, Ross said he had kept clean of illicit drugs, however Mr McRobert noted he still had "a long way to go".
