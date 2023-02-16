Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The Illawarra Mercury Apple iOS and Android news app gets major upgrade

By The Illawarra Mercury Team
Updated February 17 2023 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Mercury news app has had a big upgrade.

We've given our news app a major makeover, making it faster, smoother and better, and giving you access to even more great content.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.