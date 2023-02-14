When injury forced Zac Hilton to give up on his football dream, the Fairy Meadow teenager didn't dwell on the disappointment.
Instead The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) student took the opportunity to try another sport.
Four years later and the 15-year-old is considered one of the country's best young snooker players and is the current NSW State Under 21 champion.
Zac recently competed in the 2023 World Snooker Federation Championship amateur world snooker titles in Sydney. Hundreds of players, representing more than 30 countries took part in the event which ran from January 31 to February 11.
"This was the first time I competed in a world title event and it was an awesome experience. I had the opportunity to play against some of the best snooker players from Europe, Asia and Australia," he said.
"The best part of the tournament was playing against top world class players and the experience I gained to improve my game on championship tables under professional conditions. It was also a great opportunity to make new friends from all around the world."
Read more: Russell on the mend from ACL injury
The 2023 Illawarra Academy of Sport scholarship holder made it through to the group stages and into the knockout rounds in the juniors, finishing in the top 16 world juniors.
"Also, I was one of only two Australian junior male players and one of only two Illawarra open players to make it through the group stages and into the knockouts of the opens to finish in the top 64 in the world opens," Zac said.
The most challenging part of the tournament for Zac was managing fatigue, playing multiple games in a day and waiting for his turn to play.
"The pressure cooker moment was when I just beat the player from Thailand who was leading my group in the opens and to get through to the knockout rounds I had to beat a top Australian player. I was 2-0 down but I didn't give up, I stuck to my process and routine and worked out how to play the table.
"It became 2-1, 2-2, then I made a big break to win 3-2. It was exhausting, but that's snooker," he said.
Zac started playing snooker when he was 11-years-old after he got injured while playing for a Wollongong Wolves development squad.
"I signed up to play snooker with a local club and won The Rising Star Award after playing for about six months in my first state tournament," he said.
"Playing in highly competitive fields, I went on to win NSW State titles and was a quarter-finalist and semi-finalist in National Titles."
Fortunate to have a table at home, Zac practices every day. He enjoys and takes great pleasure from the tactical side of the game.
"Similar to chess, snooker is a test of brain power and fine motor skills. It's really enjoyable," Zac said.
Similar to chess, snooker is a test of brain power and fine motor skills. It's really enjoyable.- Zac Hilton
"I play in local competitions and state, national and international tournaments when I have the opportunity.
"I'm genuinely grateful for all the help and support from everyone in the snooker community, coaches, the IAS, my teachers, family and friends."
Zac added he was looking at a few different pathways to one day play snooker professionally.
"World Under 18's and World Opens both provide a tour ticket for two years on the pro circuit. To win these tournaments I believe it entails a lot of hard work, discipline, determination, tenacity, persistence in always trying to improve, passion for the game and looking after my physical and mental health.
"I think staying down to earth, not patting yourself on your back for too long and having a sense of humour is important too."
Moving forward Zac hopes to model his game on his favourite player Ronnie O'Sullivan.
"He makes the game look easy and has the right temperament for snooker. Neil Robertson also inspires me as he has a great technique and he's an Australian former world champion and former world number one."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.