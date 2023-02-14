Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra snooker star on track to be one of Australia's best

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:03pm, first published February 14 2023 - 6:04pm
Fairy Meadow teenager Zac Hilton is one of the country's best young snooker players and is the current NSW State Under 21 champion.

When injury forced Zac Hilton to give up on his football dream, the Fairy Meadow teenager didn't dwell on the disappointment.

