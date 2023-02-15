After four points from their opening two NSW NPL fixtures, the Wolves are flying high but it will be a different test this Friday night in Wollongong when they host Marconi, according to coach David Carney.
The Wolves have been working hard on their defensive resolve at training in preparation for the Stallions with Carney predicting a strong physical fight on their hands when Peter Tsekenis' side heads down the highway.
The Wolves will need to overcome their poor form against this opponent from last season, with the side unable to get on the scoresheet in their previous two clashes with the Stallions.
Carney said he and his side know what to expect when Marconi come to town.
"Reviewing the Marconi game [against Sydney FC last Saturday] they go long a lot," he told the Mercury.
"They have also got individuals that win the second balls and fire it up front. So it's something we have worked on at training this week just winning the second balls and the aerial duels and then once we win the second balls then it's up to us to continue what we keep doing to let them stop us and make them worry about us more.
"But if we can win their battles, their long balls, throw-ins and free-kicks then our football and what we've been showing lately should overcome [all that] and then our fitness levels will overcome them because the boys are really fit at the moment and improving that fitness each game."
Carney added that he was proud of his defensive unit against Sutherland last week in response to conceding two late goals against APIA in round one.
"The performance [against the Sharks] was good what I liked at the end was obviously the clean sheet, it is good for the confidence," he said.
"[At the other end] ff you look at the stats [last week] we had 16 shots on goal and nine on target. Thankfully we have those players that can put the ball in the back of the net but clean sheets are the most important."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
