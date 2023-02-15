If you lace up for the Great Illawarra Walk, this year your efforts will benefit para-athletes.
The annual community walk between Shellharbour and Austinmer is in its 16th year and there's a six-figure goal in 2023.
The goal for this year's walk is $100,000 to create a purpose-built gym for para-athletes through the Illawarra Academy of Sport's Para-Athlete program.
"Illawarra could have the best facilities for athletes living with a disability or para-athletes in the whole of Australia," Chris Lovatt, Great Illawarra Walk Founder said.
The gym will have a larger space for wheelchair access, modified gym equipment and braille throughout the area.
Mr Lovatt is optimistic the community will reach the goal with more than $38,000 already raised.
"I think this is due to be our best year yet. I feel we're going to have the largest number of walkers," Mr Lovatt said.
"We've got an amazing community in the Illawarra, they're superb they get behind us every single year. It seems to grow year by year," Mr Lovatt said.
The Great Illawarra Walk will be held on Saturday, March 11.
There will be two starting points at Addison Street, Shellharbour Village, at 7am and another at Tate Park in Wollongong at 10:30am.
This provides walkers the opportunity to walk 19 or 21km or the full 40km.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport chief executive officer John Armstrong said it's a privilege to be part of the 2023 Great Illawarra Walk.
"It is fair to say we'll have the highest level of support for para-athletes within the whole of Australia here, and that's because the Greater Illawarra Walk have looked at the Illawarra Academy of Sport as a charitable organisation to provide some funding for in this race," Mr Armstrong said.
Discussions with their para-athlete providers, he said, had gone beyond the gym. They have put requests through to providers to support para-athletes by enabling better parking facilities and potentially free access to the gym for local para-athletes.
"All of a sudden you've actually taken away some of the barriers that para-athletes have in trying to pursue their dreams. So this just becomes an enormous opportunity," Mr Armstrong said.
The Illawarra Academy of Sport expects to also provide equipment and support for para-athletes in their own Illawarra and Shoalhaven community.
The Great Illawarra Walk will have a new route this year that hugs the coastline.
"We put out questionnaires for feedback. The biggest thing that came through from everybody that walked was that they'd like to be closer to the coast," Mr Lovatt said
"So we've listened to that, and that's why we've changed the route this year. We've checked the distances, so we're looking at a total distance of 40 kilometres."
For details on the Great Illawarra Walk visit www.greatillawarrawalk.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.