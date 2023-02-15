Occupying pride of place in the soon to open Basta, the restaurant on the ground floor of the recently opened Hotel Totto, is a sleek, black pizza oven.
The space has come a long way from the green and purple cafeteria that occupied the room when it was the University of Wollongong's Marketview student accommodation, and the pizza oven was a big part of that, hotel general manager Matt Curran explains.
"We had to hold off on putting all of our brick framework so we could actually get it into place, and then we built this bulkhead out off the back of that," he said.
The Marana Forni oven, imported from Verona, Italy, had to be assembled piece by piece, before a few test batches could be run through the oven. Mr Curran won't say how much the oven cost, only that they "range from $50,000 to about $80,000".
It won't only be hotel guests who get to sample what comes out of this oven, and the kitchen behind it, helmed by Krzysztof Swiecinski who has previously cooked for ventures on the South Coast and the Sydney Cove Oyster Bar, as the 135 seat restaurant opens out to workers and visitors to the Wollongong CBD.
As the hotel progressively welcomes more guests since the first rooms were opened in January, Mr Curran said he hopes Basta can open to guests and the public by early March.
Until then, the team are putting the final touches on what is hoped to add another feather to Wollongong's Italian-inspired dining cap.
Sales Manager Demi Butler said the focus is on creating a Mediterranean-style concept focused on shared, family style dining.
"Plates of lovely cured meats such as prosciutto, fresh burrata and pizzas, of course," she said.
The wine list will have a local focus, while the team are currently in talks with a local brewery to source beers for the restaurant.
Being part of a hotel, the venue will truly fulfil the promise of all day dining, with breakfast on offer in the morning, lunch for hungry office workers and shoppers, and dinners for those wishing to spend a night out in Wollongong.
The space has been crafted with the help of Sydney-based architects Place Studio, who also worked on the refurbishment of the hotel.
To facilitate the sharing-style of dining long tables occupy the front area, with the option for more intimate groups of two and four.
The space opens up to an alfresco terrace of high tables shaded by lemon trees.
With Wollongong recently awarded three hats for its crop of Italian-inspired diners, what the owners say will set Basta apart is a focus on service.
"We have a real focus on service, and the team having the knowledge to provide our customers or guests with the best possible experience," Ms Butler said.
Since opening its doors in January, 40 per cent of the rooms are welcoming visitors, and has addressed the region's hotel bed shortage.
"We're, if not full, very close to full most nights," Mr Curran said.
As the entire hotel opens up, Basta is hoping to be the place that brings the Illawarra and visitors together.
