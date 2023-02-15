St George Illawarra young gun ruled out for 2023 season

Josh Coric's hopes of breaking into the Dragons' NRL squad this year have been dashed, with the club confirming on Wednesday that he will miss their 2023 campaign after rupturing his ACL.
The 20-year-old forward suffered the injury during St George Illawarra's 30-18 defeat to Super League giants St Helens in their trial at WIN Stadium last Saturday night.
It is a bitter blow for the Red V and Coric, who many pundits had tipped to make his NRL debut this season.
"Josh didn't return in the second half in the St Helens game. We were pretty concerned for his ACL and unfortunately scans on Sunday confirmed that he'd completely ruptured it," the club's head physiotherapist Davis Theobald said.
"He had a specialist review yesterday, so he's going to go in and get that repaired (with surgery) next week. He was lucky that there wasn't too much other structural injury, other than a bit of bone bruising, but regardless, it's still a nine months' return to play, so unfortunately his 2023 season is over.
"But we will give him everything he needs and get him back ready to go for the 2024 pre-season. And the positive thing for Josh is he's still only 20 years old, so he's still got plenty of football left ahead of him."
Another promising young forward, Toby Couchman, will also miss St George Illawarra's Charity Shield clash with the Rabbitohs on Saturday due to delayed concussion symptoms following the defeat to St Helens.
Jack Bird (knee) and Jack de Belin (calf) also weren't considered for selection due to injury.
"Toby was still symptomatic yesterday, so we've ruled him out of this week's game," Theobald said.
"We're just looking after him there."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
