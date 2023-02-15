Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra young gun ruled out for 2023 season

Updated February 15 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
Josh Coric will spend at least nine months on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL. Picture by Anna Warr

Josh Coric's hopes of breaking into the Dragons' NRL squad this year have been dashed, with the club confirming on Wednesday that he will miss their 2023 campaign after rupturing his ACL.

