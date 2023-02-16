Greens must not destroy progress on housing. Letters, February 17, 2023

The truism of 'half a loaf is better than no bread' appears lost upon the Greens party. The Greens have declared their support for the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) depends entirely upon Labor guaranteeing to solve the problem of homelessness.
Australia paid the price for the Greens voting with the LNP to destroy Labor's Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme in 2009. This because the Rudd government refused to be held to ransom by the Greens.
The $15 billion budget of the proposed NRF will be used as a first step toward Australia becoming more self-sufficient in manufacturing, medical science, low emission renewable energy, value adding our raw materials and transportation. Each of which will help deal with the root cause of homelessness, unemployment! Are we again witnessing the Greens willing to sacrifice outstanding policy while they continue to pursue the most impossible of goals "policy perfection?"
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Reserve Bank of Australia's rate increases we are assured are by a bank that is above politics and totally independent. This is being questioned. Its rate increases benefit the banks and firmly place problems on the community. More increases are promised by the bank this year. This biased role of the bank and it's 'independence' is now questioned.
A government review will examine 'the structures, processes and objectives of the bank'. It must be replaced by a committee that represents society not just its narrow interests.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
I couldn't agree more with Bob Young "Australia should be building electric vehicles" (Letters, February 14).
It's interesting to note we do have some EV manufacturers in Australia! Alas not quite passenger cars en masse yet, but for instance there is a Victorian company, SEA, that has been putting electric drives into commercial vehicles for some years. Wouldn't it be good if our government could encourage the rebirth of an Australian car industry through subsidising Australian-made EVs?
A small correction if I may though Bob. The Tesla cars are full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rather than hybrids. You're not alone. A lot of people confuse HEVs (hybrids), PHEVs (plug in hybrids) and BEVs. Hybrids use electric vehicle technology to make petrol or diesel cars more efficient, but still require fuel for all of their energy. PHEVs use charged up batteries for some of their power, then switch to fuel when it runs out, while BEVs have bigger batteries and run entirely on electricity.
Isn't it wonderful this 'new' technology is steadily getting cheaper and can save us so much in running costs while helping to clean the air and save the planet.
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
