Greens must not destroy progress on housing. Letters, February 17, 2023

Greens must not destroy progress on housing. Letters to the Editor, February 17, 2023

February 17 2023 - 4:00am
The truism of 'half a loaf is better than no bread' appears lost upon the Greens party. The Greens have declared their support for the National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) depends entirely upon Labor guaranteeing to solve the problem of homelessness.

