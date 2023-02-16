Greens must not destroy progress on housing. Letters, February 17, 2023

A small correction if I may though Bob. The Tesla cars are full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rather than hybrids. You're not alone. A lot of people confuse HEVs (hybrids), PHEVs (plug in hybrids) and BEVs. Hybrids use electric vehicle technology to make petrol or diesel cars more efficient, but still require fuel for all of their energy. PHEVs use charged up batteries for some of their power, then switch to fuel when it runs out, while BEVs have bigger batteries and run entirely on electricity.