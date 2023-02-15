Elderly residents in their 80s and 90s are trapped on the third floor of a Wollongong apartment block after their lift broke down last week, and don't know when the issue will be fixed.
The lift is the latest in a long running series of defects facing residents of the 'Throsby' block of flats on Smith Street, and residents say they are fed up with a "nightmare of inaction" on the part of Property NSW, which owns the building.
The latest issues began after a resident got stuck in the lift during the torrential rains that battered the Illawarra last Thursday. The resident had to be extracted by emergency services and after a substation failed on Friday, the lift went out of operation permanently.
An inspection for a lift technician confirmed the fears of residents that no solution was happening any time soon.
"He told us that the lift is at its end," resident Sonja Oudhoft said. "Whether the Department of Housing is willing to replace it or what they want to do, I don't know."
A spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment said NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) is "dedicated" to finding a fix.
"LAHC was advised on 11 February 2023 that the lift at the property on Smith Street in Wollongong was out of service," the spokesperson said. "The required lift component has been ordered, and it is anticipated that the lift will be operational by Monday 20 February 2023."
The single lift was the only way out for residents in the eight units on the third floor. Many have mobility issues that make taking six flights of stairs an impossible task.
Val Silk moved from another government housing block to the Smith Street address because it was relatively accessible.
"I fell over twice in the units where I was, and they sent me here because it has a lift," she said.
Now she can't do her washing.
Marie Holmes needs to see an eye specialist, but without a way to get out is facing the prospect of a lengthy delay in her treatment.
"It took me two weeks to get [an appointment] and I was told it would take another few months if I cancelled," she said.
Daily tasks such as getting shopping up to the apartments has become a logistical nightmare, but just as critical is getting rubbish out of the apartments. Now, the residents are contemplating running a knitted zip line between the third floor balcony and the courtyard as one way of moving items.
The latest defect is not the first time the lift has been out of order, and adds to a litany of complaints that are barely fixed or ignored. Previously, the lift has been out of order three times in one week, and residents list complaints with broken windows and screens, leaking ceilings and black mould in some apartments.
Due to its supposed accessibility, the Throsby building is largely occupied by elderly residents. While this has created a sense of community, it has also put the residents in a bind, as they are hesitant to speak up, lest they be moved into a new unit, but at the same time, their age makes them less of a priority, they say.
"We are still people, we have got a pretty good mind, we think for ourselves, and we do everything for ourselves."
