Wollongong residents trapped in their apartments after lift fails

By Connor Pearce
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 2:53pm
Residents say they have been left with no way out after a lift broke down in their block of flats. Picture by Robert Peet

Elderly residents in their 80s and 90s are trapped on the third floor of a Wollongong apartment block after their lift broke down last week, and don't know when the issue will be fixed.

