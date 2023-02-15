Warilla cricketer Jake Monie is a New South Welshman through and through.
But it's the ACT the 17-year-old represented at the recent Under 17 Male National Championships in Tasmania.
The Kookas keeper/batsman was so keen to play representative cricket this season that he travelled to the nation's capital each Sunday to play for Daramalan College.
"A good mate of mine [former Warilla cricketer] Randall Starr told me to make the move if I was keen to represent ACT. I'm glad I listened," Monie said.
'It was through playing for Daramalan College that I was invited to trial for the Under 17 ACT team. We played three trial games against the under 19's team and another under 17's squad. I batted and kept well in all games and was lucky enough to be selected."
ACT won only two of their six games played from January 16 to 23 but Monie said he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Tasmania.
"It was a really good experience. The players were really good," he said.
"The facilities in Tassie were great, even the fourth-grade grounds were exceptional to play on. It was really good."
Monie chipped in with some handy runs late in the order, including two crucial scores of 15 and a 10 not out.
He also did well behind the wicket, snaring four catches, two stumpings and as many run outs in his three games playing as a wicket-keeper.
'As I said it was a great experience. I learned a lot from the experience which I hope will help me be a better player for the Kookas," Monie said.
"I've been happy with my form for the Kookas this season but hope to continue improving my batting and wicket-keeping over the remainder of the season."
The inconsistent Kookas face a tough task of making the finals of the South Coast competition.
"I think we are sixth or seenth at the moment. We really have to win all our remaining games, starting with Saturday's clash with Albion Park to make the finals," he said.
"We need to find consistency. We've been really good some games and then really bad in others."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
