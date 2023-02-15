Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra MP who shared Penthouse porn calls it a 'regrettable mistake'

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 5:30pm
NSW Liberal MP Peter Poulos is the Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet

Upper House MP Peter Poulos is under fire for having circulated pornographic images of women in parliament.

