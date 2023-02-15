Illawarra MP who shared Penthouse porn calls it a 'regrettable mistake'

Upper House MP Peter Poulos is under fire for having circulated pornographic images of women in parliament.
The Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra sent explicit images of a fellow female party member as a preselection battle heated up five years ago.
He has since apologised, conceding he made a "regrettable mistake".
With a state election looming in just over a month, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet was forced to answer questions on the matter earlier this week.
"He has apologised," the Premier said. "I spoke to him over the course of the weekend to remind him of his responsibilities and my highest expectations."
Mr Poulos leaked intimate Penthouse modelling photos of Robyn Preston to fellow party members about five years ago.
"This happened around five years ago. At the time my colleague and I were not members of parliament," a statement from Mr Poulos issued to the Mercury said.
"Robyn Preston and I are great friends who have known and supported each other over many years.
"We shared a light-hearted conversation and reflected on this old story first reported way back in 2012.
"I reached out to Robyn and apologised. I made a regrettable mistake in sharing images from a publication. She in turn has been gracious and was actually surprised that the story had resurfaced again."
Ms Preston said appeared with the premier yesterday, said she and Mr Poulos were good friends and she no longer wished to speak about the incident.
"This is something that's been brought up for decades now and I wish that we would respect the the opportunity to put it to bed," she said.
It's not the first time the person holding the position has come under public scrutiny.
The position, which went from a ministerial role to a parliamentary secretary one, has been something of a poisoned chalice.
Five of the first six ministers to have held the position were disgraced, sacked or forced to resign over their behaviour.
Former Heathcote MP Paul McLeay resigned in 2010 after admitting accessing gambling and adult sites on his government-issued computer.
In 2013 the then Minister for the Illawarra Greg Pearce was sacked from cabinet after a series of incidents, including a travel entitlements saga and an accusation of drunkenness at a late night sitting.
The position was dumped in 2015 and Kiama MP Gareth Ward was named the parliamentary secretary for the region.
The position was left bare for two years after Mr Ward took a cabinet position and Mr Poulos was appointed in May 2021.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
