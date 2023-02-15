Wollongong cyclist Juliana Peloche says without the separated cycleways on Kembla and Smith Street, there is no way she would be letting her 11 year old ride to school.
"I went with him a couple of times, just to show him the way, and now he goes by himself," Ms Peloche, who is also the vice president of Illawarra Bicycle Users Group, said.
"If it wasn't for the cyclepath I would never let my kid go."
Ms Peloche and her son are one of the growing number of Wollongong residents using the cycleways.
Counters installed on the Smith Street and Kembla Street pop-up cycleways show that for the last year, both cycleways have seen an over 100 per cent increase in riders, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
The Smith Street link was the more popular route, with a counter installed between Kembla and Corrimal streets recording 90 riders a day on average. On average, 53 riders used the Kembla Street route per day.
"Cycleway counters in Wollongong have seen increased cycling traffic in the past year, with more than double the number of trips taken per day compared to the same time last year."
Both sites recorded a spike during the week of the UCI Road World Championship with, on average, 312 users per day for Smith Street and 236 riders per day on Kembla Street.
Ms Peloche said the difference during that week from a cyclist's perspective was clear.
"It was just beautiful, I have the pictures and every now and then I go back to the pictures and start reliving the period," she said.
Transport for NSW has similar counter devices installed on cycling routes across Sydney and for the past year the average daily rider count per site was 263 cyclists. The local government areas of Waverly, in Sydney's eastern suburbs and Bayside, in Sydney's south, had the highest number of counts.
While Wollongong's number of cyclists was lower than the total number in other areas, the growth was relatively higher, with only Waverly, Randwick and the Hills recording an increase of more than 100 per cent.
"The data collected shows a lower daily count in Wollongong than those installed in most LGAs in Sydney, however, with only two counters installed in Wollongong and none in comparable cities such as Newcastle or Coffs Harbour, the data collected does not provide a full view of cycling in Wollongong," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
The LGA of Willoughby on Sydney's north shore was the only LGA that saw a decrease in riders in the past year.
Wollongong cyclist Paul Taylor said the experience of cycling on the cyclepaths was not only more pleasant, but meant there was less aggression from motorists when traffic was separated.
The year's data will go toward the future location of cycleways in Wollongong, both pop-up and permanent, with plans to introduce additional counters to collect more data on travel patterns.
"Transport for NSW will be installing camera counters at a number of locations in the Illawarra over the next few years and two will be installed along the coastal path in the coming months," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
