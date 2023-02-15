Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong cycleways double usage in a year

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 3:57pm
Juliana Peloche said the cycleways have been critical to enabling her son to ride to school. Picture by Robert Peet

Wollongong cyclist Juliana Peloche says without the separated cycleways on Kembla and Smith Street, there is no way she would be letting her 11 year old ride to school.

