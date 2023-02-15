Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Rugby League reduced to six teams as Helensburgh withdraws from the top grade

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 3:51pm
Jordan Tongahi in action for Helesnburgh last season. The Tigers have withdrawn from the first grade competition. Picture by Robert Peet

The Illawarra League is all but certain to feature just six teams in the top grade this year, with foundation club Helensburgh forced to withdraw from the top flight for the second time in three seasons.

Local News

