The Illawarra League is all but certain to feature just six teams in the top grade this year, with foundation club Helensburgh forced to withdraw from the top flight for the second time in three seasons.
The Tigers fell just short of a finals berth under returning favourite son Jason Raper last year, but a drain on revenue over COVID and rain-affected seasons left the club unable to compete in the recruitment market.
It's understood Cronulla Caringbah, a late inclusion to the competition ahead of last season, also won't return, reducing one of the NSW Rugby League's 'Major Competitions' to just six teams.
Helensburgh president Kendall Ryan said the club exhausted all options to remain in the premier competition, but it is now contemplating a rebuild via reserve grade this year.
"It comes down to finances primarily because we don't have the backing of a major leagues club or anything like that to help us through this [tough] time," Ryan told The Mercury
"We depend on local businesses sponsoring each year and they've been great, they're back on board on again, but we don't have the backing from a major club that can help support Helensburgh at that level.
"We've had multiple people express interest in playing and coaching roles and we've been trumped by other clubs that have that backing. Unfortunately we weren't in a position to throw the money at them to get them over the line.
"Jason [Raper] did a great job for us, the committee loved him, the players loved him, our sponsors and supporters loved him, but his focus and priorities right now are with his young family and we fully support that.
"We've been trying since October last year to get a [new] head coach in place and we've been unsuccessful up until two weeks ago when the club decided not to go ahead and pursue a coach and players for a Mojo Homes [Cup] team."
The club will enter teams in the First Division and Open Women's League-Tag competitions as it looks to rebuild, with Ryan adamant it's not the death knell for the Tigers in the top grade.
"Long-term, we want to get back up into first grade, whether it be next year or the year after," he said.
"It's up to myself and our committee to pursue this season and raise as much game-day revenue as we can so we have a bigger kitty to attack a Mojo Cup team next year.
"I'll be starting in June-July this year approaching some past players to try and come back to Helensburgh and also to find a first grade coach to take us forward. I want to thank all our sponsors and supporters who always stick with us, and we will be back up in the Mojo Cup in the not-too-distant future."
The loss of the 2015 premiers is a bitter blow for the Illawarra League, which has struggled to consistently sustain more than six teams for the best part of a decade.
The competition was first reduced to six teams in 2014 when Berkeley dropped out of first grade and "on-loan" club Shellharbour returned to Group Seven. Berkeley returned in 2016 but dropped to the third-grade competition amid the pandemic with no immediate interest in returning.
Helensburgh fell out of first grade in 2021, leaving just five teams contesting an ultimately aborted 2022 season. The Tigers returned last year as part of an eight-team competition for the first time in almost a decade with the addition of Shire sides De La Salle and Cronulla Caringbah.
Read more: Pact driving Berkeley Under 18s return
The loss of two clubs will send the league and NSWRL back to the drawing board and, while he didn't rule out adding another prior to the season kickoff, IDRL chairman Gerry Murphy said such efforts will most likely be with a view to 2024.
"It is disappointing from our perspective, but we understand that, with COVID and the wet weather last year, revenue's down for most clubs in this area and it's hard to pull back from the last three years," Murphy said.
"It's going to be a building phase for a little while for Helensburgh. They are planning on moving back up next year, but it will obviously depend on their performances this year and whether they can build from first division to Mojo [Cup].
"We haven't finished working with NSW [Rugby League] for this year but, at this late stage, we're looking more at next year and what we can do to build for 2024."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
