Survey results show one in three renovators are not completely happy with the finished project. Those surveyed claim dissatisfaction was due to factors such as compromising on the floor plan, the exterior look or the fixtures and fittings.
Building products company James Hardie used the results from their survey to launch Hardie Home Guide. An essential resource to help home owners through every step of their renovation as well as the new building process. Outlined in five main stages, the guide shares practical advice, design looks to love, strategies and planning checklists. Also, expert advice and insider tips as well as bright ideas, helpful tools and sharing your experience.
The finished exterior look was the most important factor for 76 per cent of those surveyed. Adding insight on exteriors, stylist Neale Whitaker shares why black is trending as an exterior colour.
"Besides being a neutral colour that creates a bold statement, it contrasts well with other materials, hues, and textures. Finding the right shade of black is all about considering undertones and light."
Experienced home renovators advise others to undertake better research and planning. Builder Neil Hipwell of FutureFlip said it's important to do your research and ensure you meet local council guidelines.
"If there's a unique look in the area you live, make sure the build or renovation is suited the area," Neil said. "First impressions count and materials matter, while style will naturally inform product choice."
Unexpected budget blowouts are almost always discovered when renovating and it's best to get ahead of them. The Hardie Home Guide includes a budget checklist to help estimate all anticipated costs.
The guide includes helpful hints on appointing a builder, and also selecting the specific building materials you have chosen.
"As a homeowner, never assume that the builder will make a decision in line with what you decide. It's best to make the decisions yourself," Rebeka Morgan, founder of BuildHer Collective, said.
Final touches can be the hardest part of any project and Catherine Heraghty from interior styling firm The Stables suggests starting with a mood board to hone your vision for furniture and accessories.
"As a general rule, start by choosing the biggest piece in each room, such as the dining table, sofa, bed or a statement piece of art, then add layers of accessories which can be gradually incorporated until project completion." If the budget allows, hiring a stylist can save a lot of stress.
This is the fun part after completing your build. Hardie Home Guide has helpful hints for renovators wishing to share their experience with others through social media. Upload videos, discuss new products, explore seasonal trends and offer your own challenges and successes.
Best sharing tip? Keep videos short, sharp and snappy.
