White Eagles forward Eliza Cowan has lauded the new Women's Premier League, saying the Illawarra competition will provide a great spectacle for fans this year.
Football South Coast on Tuesday unveiled the inaugural Women's IPL ahead of the 2023 season. The league will be set up similar to the men's premiership, with participating clubs to field teams in first, second and youth grades.
FSC floated the concept to clubs last December and - following extensive consultation - six clubs have been confirmed for the competition: Albion Park, University of Wollongong, Bulli, Shellharbour, Thirroul and Woonona.
Starting April 23, all three grades will be played consecutively across the same venue, which is a concept that excites Cowan.
"I'm really glad to see it happening. It will help give reserves and youth a clear pathway to step up into first grade," the 20-year-old said.
"It's massive for us to finally feel that [Premier League] recognition. And having all of our teams there on the same day will make it even better for people to watch, and it means our players can support the other teams as well now. Every game will be a good game to watch."
It's massive for us to finally feel that [Premier League] recognition.- - Eliza Cowan
Cowan is gearing up for her fifth top-grade campaign with Albion Park, and their second season under the White Eagles banner, after the suburb's clubs joined together under a merger agreement in February 2022.
The move didn't seem to slow down Park, who have dominated local women's football in recent years.
The White Eagles claimed the pre-season Julie Porter Cup and Women's Division One minor premiership, before they were pipped on grand final day by University.
Last year saw huge development for Cowan, who was the league's top goal-scorer (12 goals) and began to feel more comfortable within the side.
"Coming into the league at first, I definitely struggled a bit, but the girls have definitely helped me along," Cowan said. "But I feel really part of the team now. It's been so great to be part of a team that's been so successful for so long."
The White Eagles have now returned to pre-season training, with round one just over two months away.
Under the guidance of head coach Richard Davis, Albion Park are set to be a contender again in 2023, with some new faces expected to make an impact.
Headlining their recruits is former Cringila talent Karissa High, who was Women's Division Two joint-leading goal-scorer last season.
Cowan said she was excited for the year ahead at Albion Park, where she has found her "home".
"I was an Albion Park junior then I left and played for Shellharbour when I was 15, then I went to (Illawarra) Stingrays for a year," she said.
"After that, I came back to Albion Park and I've found my home here."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
