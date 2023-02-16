Leaving your four-legged pooch at home alone is hard most days but one dog daycare owner is worried some are not ready or simply should not be left alone.
Ewa Mantaj opened a dog daycare centre in Unanderra on January 1 for small dogs and puppies and has plans for another centre on the drawing board.
The growing demand for pet-related care is not always about spoiling pooches but also helping puppies and dogs with behavioural issues.
"Their owner comes home and is exhausted after work and the dog goes 'oh good, you're here, let's play!' and it's just a mismatch," Ms Mantaj, founder and director of Wollongong K9 Academy (WK9A), said.
"Everybody tells me 'sorry, I've got a COVID puppy and it's out of control'."
During the pandemic lockdowns and large periods of working-from-home many dog owners would spend quality time with their pets, Ms Mantaj, a former teacher, explained.
Now as people are returning to work, she said, the dogs are having to adjust.
"They're a pack animal they need to be trained to be isolated. You can't just be with them for three months, and then leave."
Research by Animal Medicines Australia, a peak body representing animal health companies, found 37 per cent of dogs in Australia have been acquired since the start of the pandemic.
"My primary motivation and Mikii [manager] is we want to save dogs from going to the pound or going to the vets and being put down for barking, chewing - it's happening a lot more than people realise."
Habits sometimes categorised as 'naughty' are just an outlet for stressed dogs, the daycare owner said.
"Their dogs are just stressed, and they need an outlet, and if they weren't here, they would be locked up in a laundry because they can't be let out because they pee everywhere and poo everywhere, and they chew everything, so that's not great quality of life for a dog.
"So people are very grateful that they have this, those that can afford it."
The daycare centre includes an outdoor and indoor area, a room dedicated to puppies, even a space for shy, introverted dogs that may need a break from their new four-legged friends.
Now Ms Mantaj is "super pumped" about not just the Unanderra operation but her plans for a similiar centre in North Wollongong for larger dogs.
Ms Mantaj has submitted a development application to open the second centre by March 1.
As for dealing with 'COVID puppies' or dogs with behavioural issues Ms Mantaj pleas for dog owners to seek support.
"Please get help. Don't just leave your dog. They're not going to fix themselves.
"The more you leave them and let them practice whatever the behaviour you think is naughty the more that behaviour becomes part of habitual behaving and is harder to get rid of."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
