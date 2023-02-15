Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Job Well Done List

Comfort Inn Towradgi Beach a top Asia Pacific performer

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The hotel's recent refurbishment impressed judges. Picture supplied

The Towradgi Beach Comfort Inn has been recognised as one of the top motel in its group across the Asia Pacific region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.