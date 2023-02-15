Comfort Inn Towradgi Beach a top Asia Pacific performer

The Towradgi Beach Comfort Inn has been recognised as one of the top motel in its group across the Asia Pacific region.
The motel took home gold at the Choice Hotels Gold Awards for Australia and New Zealand.
A recent refurbishment of the hotel was part of what impressed the judges, property manager Rebecca Bauer-McKay said.
"We're continuing to invest in the property with new outdoor furniture to align with the standard of our 2022 refurbishment, alongside an exciting program of activity at our adjoining venues Towradgi Beach Hotel and Waves," she said.
The venue has been boosted with visitors keen to travel locally since the easing of restrictions, Choice Hotels Asia-Pac CEO Trent Fraser said.
"Last year, the tourism industry saw travellers hit the road and really explore what Australia and New Zealand had to offer," he said.
"This award is a credit to the whole team at Comfort Inn Towradgi Beach who have strived for and maintained a level of excellence in customer service coming out of a few incredibly disruptive years across the travel industry."
