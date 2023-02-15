Illawarra Mercury

Kangaroo Valley Show offers $500 prize pool in busking competition

February 16 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kangaroo Valley Show will feature a busking competition for keen musicians, with a $500 prize pool. Picture supplied.

The countdown is on for the 136th Kangaroo Valley Show, and the Show Society has put out the call to Shoalhaven musicians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.