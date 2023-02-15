The countdown is on for the 136th Kangaroo Valley Show, and the Show Society has put out the call to Shoalhaven musicians.
A buskers contest will feature as part of this year's show, giving local talents a chance to shine on Saturday (February 18).
There's also opportunity for musicians make a bit of cash.
Buskers will compete for a prize pool of $500, and earn their own tips from happy show goers.
A bonus prize pool of $500 will be decided by roving Show judges throughout the day.
Buskers who sign up to the competition will be given a half-hour slot on one of four stages around the showgrounds; entry to the contest is free.
Keen musicians can sign up online with Kangaroo Valley Show. On the day, there will be limited spots for last-minute entries.
