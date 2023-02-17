'The friendly show' is right around the corner.
Kangaroo Valley Show Society is gearing up for an exciting weekend on February 17-18, with a whole host of new attractions coming to the event.
Whether you're keen to see something different, or love a classic section of the ag show, here's our guide to the Kangaroo Valley Show.
Canoe Carry
For the first time, Kangaroo Valley Show is hosting canoe events. Considering the valley has long been known as one of Australia's top canoeing destinations, it only make sense to celebrate this at the show.
Even though the showgrounds doesn't connect to a river, the canoe comp will have contestants 'portage' their canoe in a foot race (this means they'll carry it on their shoulders).
In male and female categories, winners will be crowned the KV Canoe Carry Champion, and win a $1000 first place prize.
For the kids
Friday (February 17) is kids' day at the show, and there's heaps of fun to be had.
The day will kick off with junior horse events, along with children's bicycle races, dog obstacle races, and special events including the children's fancy dress, pet show, and more.
Giant games and frisbee golf will be played; Griego the Great Roving Magician will pop up around the showground; craft corner will be running 10am - 3pm, and of course there will be face painting.
The juniors even have their own pavilion, filled with 100 classes for children aged 16 and under. Everything from homegrown veggies to cooking, cake decorating, woodwork, metalwork, and more will be on display. Entries are free, and unlimited for the young ones.
Kids who love their chooks can also enter the junior poultry event. All breeds are welcome, and the only rule is that any child under 12 must personally deliver their chicken to the poultry judges before 10am Friday, February 17.
Classic Ag Show competitions
In the true agricultural show tradition, Kangaroo Valley Show will have all the usual suspects on display - they've been the pride of the district for over 100 years!
Dairy and beef cattle judging is set for Friday (February 17), while poultry judging will take place on Saturday (February 18).
Inside the pavilion, local hay, grains and grass will be on display; winning crops will be declared on Friday.
Champion cheese and dairy products; fruits and vegetables; eggs; honey; jams and preserves, and flowers will be also be crowned.
As if they couldn't fit any more in the pavilion, all of the delicious cooking, fine needlework, art, photography, and handicrafts will be on display for judging on Friday.
Gone to the Dogs
This year's show has two special events for dog lovers: the fan-favourite dog high jump, and the professional sheepdog trials with Downunder Working Dogs.
All are welcome to enter their dog in the high jump, if they think their pooch can leap the growing log wall.
However, the sheepdog trials are for entertainment - and perhaps a chance for keen dog owners to take pointers for training.
All canine events are scheduled for Saturday, February 18.
Motors, Machines and Mills
Whether you are a motoring enthusiast or simply love the look of a well-loved car, get up close with veteran and late-model classic cars at the Show n' Shine Classic Cars display.
Revisit days gone by with the traditional farm machinery, steam engines and more at the Antique Farm Machinery display and see a working mill in action with Wood Milling in The Paddock.
Tent Talks
Settle in to the tent near the hall, for fascinating talks from interesting people.
There is a mix of interviews and panel discussions going on across the show weekend; speakers will be chatting about everything from rock wallabies to politics, poetry to property, and recycling and the environment.
The tent will even host a cheesemaking demo, along with a discussion on the valley's local produce.
Silent Disco
After enjoying the delights of the show during the day, dance the night away at the silent disco.
The disco tent is kitted out with all the essentials: mirror balls, flashing lights, and wireless headphones so you can get your groove on.
Originated by eco-activists of the 1990s, using headphones at the outdoor events was intended to reduce notice pollution and disturbance to local wildlife.
On Friday evening, young adults under 17 and children under 12 will have an exclusive party of their own at the Silent Disco tent - this is before the adults have their turn at the silent disco on Saturday.
50 headsets will be available at the disco, and dancers can choose from three curated playlists. This activity is included in your show ticket.
Poetry in the Paddock
Kangaroo Valley welcomes relative newcomer Laurie Webb, reigning bush poetry champ from Victoria.
This legend of the bush ballads will host workshops around town, and his students will give their chosen poems a whirl at the Show on Saturday, 9.30am - 11am.
While the adults will take to the stage just for the experience, kids under 16 will have a shot at prize money. Local poet and reigning show champ Alan Stone will judge, awarding the first placed junior poem a $100 prize.
Events with Muscle
This show wouldn't be complete without the time-honours events, which challenge the strength of people living on the land.
Kangaroo Valley Show will feature Woodchop, Ironperson, Hay Stacking, and a Tug-o-War for the adults.
Entertainment
As the sun sets over the mountain, the Showground bar will be a chillout zone for drinks and music from Jeremy Butterworth (Friday) and Harrison Graham (Saturday).
Four sites around the Showground will be dedicated to Buskers who are offered a half-hour slot on Saturday from 10am-4pm.
This is an open event with no age group divisions and welcomes individuals and groups and talent of all types. Money buckets will be provided so Buskers can gather their tips; the busking competition also pays a $1000 prize.
Looking to enter?
There's still time to enter events at the Kangaroo Valley Show - but be sure to get in quick.
Depending on the event, entries will close from February 14-16.
For more info, visit www.kangaroovalleyshow.org.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
