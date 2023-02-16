The Matildas second half rout against Czechia - which included a brace from Hayley Raso and a goal each to Sam Kerr and Clare Polkinghorne - papered over some cracks for the side with Caitlin Foord sorely missed in the starting lineup.
A rousing speech in the half-time sheds from Sam Kerr enforced a four goal haul in the second half in Gosford on Thursday evening but against the world's 28th best nation, the Matildas looked vulnerable at the back and perhaps even more alarmingly, were sloppy in attack.
Shellharbour's Foord - as well as players such as Emily van Egmond, Alanna Kennedy and Lydia Williams - were rested due to a number of reasons such as slight niggles, jet-lag and rotation by coach Tony Gustavsson.
The Matildas coach went with a slightly rotated lineup for the first match of the Cup Of Nations against Czechia, but with the side set to take on Spain - a team that beat Australia 7-0 just last year - fans will most likely get a better insight into what team he thinks will lineup in their first World Cup game on July 20 against Ireland.
But whether or not Foord starts in the Matildas next fixture against Spain on Sunday evening or not, she will still have a crucial role to the side.
"This game was not about the three days preparation we had [in the lead up], it's about what we've done in two years," Gustavsson said.
"[It's about] having a clear game plan, clear management structures, but also having game changers. We've spoken about that a lot. It's not just the starting 11 and [we need to] understand how to play the game from the bench and I think we did that brilliantly today."
Former Illawarra Stingrays forward Mary Fowler led the line with Kerr and looked very comfortable on the pitch despite getting limited minutes for her club side Manchester City.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
