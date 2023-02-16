Helensburgh attacking lower-grade push

Some tough financial times have forced Helensburgh's withdrawal from the top grade, but the Tigers are still looking make an impact on the paddock in 2023.
The club will field sides in the First Division and Open Women's League-Tag competitions this season having appointed coaching staff with a distinct Burgh pedigree.
Club great Azan Turoa - at 2015 premiership winner and 200-gamer with the club - will take the reins of the league-tag side with Wilson Cobb, while strength and conditioning guru Hayden Warren leads the Tigers' first division push - a key appointment amid long-term plans for a first grade return.
The league-tag side will continue a virtually unmatched tradition in the women's game, both in the Illawarra and at Test level, with a Jillaroos honour roll boasting the likes of Sam Bremner, Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato among a host of others.
They're embracing the opportunity and taking it with both hands and we're confident we'll turn some heads in that Illawarra league-tag competition.- - Kendall Ryan
President Kendall Ryan feels the appointments promise some good days out at Rex Jackson Oval as the club pushes for a return to the top flight.
"Hayden Warren has picked up some injuries over the past couple of seasons, so he's stepping back [as a player] but he's done a fantastic job getting us fit and ready for the season and we have every confidence in him," Ryan said.
"Azan and Wilson Cobb have taken the reins of the open women's league-tag team and the feedback has been nothing but positive.
"They're embracing the opportunity and taking it with both hands and we're confident we'll turn some heads in that Illawarra league-tag competition this year."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
