Police have renewed an appeal for help in tracking down a 23-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
An arrest warrant for Harley Williams was first issued in late January over alleged fraud and break and enter offences.
Police describe Harley as 180cm tall, with a medium build and brown hair.
He is known to visit Shellharbour and Wollongong.
Officers are urging anyone with information about the location of the man to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
