Rebecca Schmidt-Lachlan was a fit and healthy 26-year-old who played a range of sports when her life changed forever.
She had returned home after an Easter Sunday lunch with her family in 2008 when she suddenly became violently ill.
"I had McDonald's for dinner which I rarely ate and I started feeling sick. I thought I had food poisoning. I got up because I had to be sick but my left leg felt like it was going into the floor. I couldn't walk properly," she said.
After making it back to bed, she called her mother and told her something was wrong. "She noticed that my speech was not right and she actually asked me if I was drunk," she said.
Her mother rushed to her home and took her to hospital where a doctor realised Schmidt-Lachlan was suffering a stroke brought on by a blood clot in her brain stem and needed to be flown by helicopter to Sydney if she was to survive.
It was only later that she realised she had been suffering symptoms in the lead up to the stroke, beginning with tingling in her face and a loss of vision.
Both had been caused by a loss of blood flow but were missed by doctors.
After being flown to Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, Schmidt-Lachlan was placed on life support. She would remain in a coma for a week, with doctors holding out little hope of her survival.
"Very few people survive a brain stem stroke. I still had brain function but they were not sure if I would be able to do anything again if I woke up," she said.
In fact, they were preparing to turn off her life support when she woke up.
"My father and my brother were yelling at me that I had to wake up because they were going to turn off the breathing machine," she said, adding even doctors were shocked when she suddenly opened her eyes.
Schmidt-Lachlan was left completely paralysed apart from her eyes, and was unable to speak. The only way she could communicate with those around her was by blinking - once for 'yes' and twice for 'no'.
She admits she was initially 'devastated' by her prognosis and at times wanted to give up. But she was soon amazing doctors with her progress.
"They didn't expect me to regain any mobility at all," she said. "The first thing I did was wriggle my toes, which was not meant to happen as it is the opposite end from the brain. Usually [movement] comes back from the top to the bottom."
As she recovered, she was moved to Wollongong Hospital and then Port Kembla Hospital's rehabilitation unit.
I had to learn to wash myself, get dressed on my own and regain some mobility. Once I could shower myself and get dressed and able to get around on a walking frame I could go home.
After more than seven months, she was finally released from hospital, but it took two-and-half years of rehabilitation and speech therapy to get where she is today, at 41.
While she regained full use of her left side, her right side is still affected, and her speech remains slurred.
She uses a walking stick fashioned from a tree branch after she found others were unstable, and she drives a modified car.
She returned to work and volunteered at The Stroke Foundation, was a StrokeSafe Ambassador and was a member of the Stroke Foundation Consumer Council.
A trip to Sydney by train from Unanderra, where she saw a wheelchair-bound man crawl up and down the station stairs, sparked her advocacy work. She teamed up with Richard Kramer and the Unanderra Access Group to campaign for a lift at the station.
READ MORE: Meet the Local Woman of the Year champions
She was later named Wollongong electorate's Woman of the Year in 2018.
Now, 14 years after that life-changing stroke, the Berkeley woman has written a book about her experience and recovery.
She described Shit!! I'm 26 and had a Stroke as a "very honest account" and much-needed patient perspective "for those working in the rehabilitation sector or people yet to encounter a traumatic life-changing event."
"I do not sugar coat anything," she said. "After years compiling the emotions, feelings, thoughts and events of my rehabilitation, I decided to share my lived experience to let others know they are not alone."
Having recently stopped work after suffering a series of blood clots in her arm, she is devoting her time to her website, Altered Abilities. She hopes it sheds light on the challenges faced by those who have a disability and change the way they are perceived.
"We are put into a group [where] we are not able to do things but I want people to think differently. Maybe we cannot do this one thing as well as someone else but we can do all these other things, and maybe we can do one thing better than anyone else," she said.
"I would say just give people with disabilities the opportunity to have their best shot."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.