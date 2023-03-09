Illawarra Mercury
Home/Life & Style/Books

Illawarra woman Rebecca Schmidt-Lachlan had a stroke at 26, now she's written a book

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brain stem stroke survivor Rebecca Schmidt-Lachlan has written a book about her experiences, and donated copies to local libraries. Picture by Robert Peet

Rebecca Schmidt-Lachlan was a fit and healthy 26-year-old who played a range of sports when her life changed forever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.