Steelers standout Koster looking forward after head-turning debut

If you're looking to turn heads on debut, a near 60-metre solo try - as a back-rower nonetheless - is a sure way to do that.
It's what Steelers young-gun Ella Koster produced at WIN Stadium a fortnight ago, with shades of a young Kezie Apps in her long-range effort in a 28-0 win over Panthers.
They're lofty comparisons but, given the way the 17-year-old skittled defenders in her first appearance in the under 19s Tarsha Gale Cup, they're somewhat inevitable.
"I just got the ball from my half, saw the the space and just had to go for it," Koster said.
"I thought the girl on the left side of me was going to get me. Another 10 metres and she probably would have got me, but I got there in the end."
It was an impressive first outing for the Albion Park product, one perhaps only delayed by age rules governing development players last season.
Read more: Illawarra League reduced to six teams as Helensburgh, Cronulla Caringbah withdraw from top gradeThe four-pointer was also a throwback to her formative years as a fullback before making the shift to the engine room.
"I started as a fullback and then front row and then into the back row this year," she said.
"We were playing 11-a-side [at club level] so we didn't have second-rowers so [front-row] was the next best option. I love that [physical] side of it."
The bulk of those formative years came in Sydney, with no competition then available in the Illawarra beyond the age of 12.
"Last year I was a development player so I couldn't play, I just trained," she said.
"It was exciting [to debut], obviously nerve-wracking being at WIN [Stadium] but it was very exciting. There was a much faster pace but I expected that.
"I think the big difference is the trust and knowing everyone around you is a great player. It's always a privilege to represent the [Illawarra] area. We've come from all different clubs but now we're really starting to gel together and get that team bond."
It was on show in keeping Penrith to nil in round one, a marker coach Courtney Crawford laid down from the outset. Koster says it's a standard her side will be looking to maintain against Parramatta this weekend at home.
"We've had a really bit talk about effort and consistency, especially in those later parts of the game when we are getting tired," Koster said.
"Being on that home field, we knew the job we had to do, and even at the end that was our motivation. I think it'll definitely be a step up [this week].
"We've done some video on them an they've got some good key players so we'll see how it pans out. It's good to be coming off a win, but we still know there's a long road ahead if we want to get to that final spot.
"We've just been ripping in really hard and focusing on the job we need to get done. We need to be consistent, keep it composed, and play with a lot of effort. It's just another team and we have to worry about ourselves."
Should performances like her debut continue, a first-grade debut for the Steelers in the NSW Premiership isn't out of the question this season.
With ambitions of reaching the elite level, Koster said rubbing shoulders with the elite in the scarlet and white is a major motivator.
"NRLW is obviously the goal," she said.
"Seeing that pathway is clear now and not needing to figure out what the next step will be, it's all there and clear, is really exciting."
The Tarsha Gale Cup clash at 10.30am will kickoff a huge triple-header at Collegians Sports Centre on Saturday, with the Steelers Harold Matthews and SG Ball sides also action.
After claiming the scalp of defending premiers Penrith in round one, Aaron McDonald's Matts' will look to continue an unbeaten start to their campaign against the Eels after seeing off Central Coast 18-16 last weekend.
Russ Aitken's SG Ball side bounced back from a first-up loss with a 34-20 win over Melbourne, the victory impressive given the large number of call-ups to higher grades for the Dragons trial against St Helens.
