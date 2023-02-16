Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Steelers standout Koster looking forward after head-turning debut

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelers standout Koster looking forward after head-turning debut

If you're looking to turn heads on debut, a near 60-metre solo try - as a back-rower nonetheless - is a sure way to do that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.