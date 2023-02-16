US-based garage/soul three-piece band The Schizophonics will play in Wollongong next month as part of their 2023 Australian tour.
The band, which includes husband and wife duo of Lety Beers on drums and Pat Beers on vocals and guitar, are a high-energy rock 'n' roll act reminiscent of MC5.
The San Diego-based band previously toured Australia before COVID, in 2019 and early 2020, and their new tour, which will bring them to La La La's Wollongong, on Wednesday, March 1, coincides with the release of their new album, Hoof It.
The couple recorded the album as a duo during lockdown without the help of any other musicians.
Their three-person live shows, which have included a number of different bass players, are heavily influenced by artists such as James Brown, Iggy Pop, Little Richard, Jimi Hendrix and The Sonics.
They will be joined on their Aussie tour by Brisbane-based band The Unknowns.
Details: The Schizophonics, with The Unknowns, La La La's Wollongong, Wednesday, March 1. Tickets are $42.82 and are available here.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.