Nostalgia is a key feeling in the air at Warilla this year, as the Wanderers launch a plan to rise up the District League ladder.
After finishing in 11th spot last season, head coach Steve Micevski has called in a familiar face to help him in 2023. Dave Graovac, who previously played under Micevski at Albion Park over a decade ago, has now joined Warilla's coaching staff.
"Dave brings a wealth of experience and I'm looking forward to helping him grow as a coach, and hopefully hand over the reins to him one day," Micevski said.
"Dave was one of my players at the White Eagles when we won the double back in 2008, and won it in 2007. He's been coaching the youth over at the White Eagles, we've always been in touch and he wants to step up and test himself in the higher grade, and he's been good.
"Last year was a bit of doom and gloom for us, but since then the club's juniors and seniors have got together, and we're in a much better position off the field."
On the field, the Wanderers have also brought back some familiar faces, with a bunch of ex-players rejoining the club.
Warilla lost a key chunk of their 2022 squad during the off-season, which has been offset by the return of some Wanderers juniors, including Jay Mason, Jack Fowler and goalkeeper Ryan Noronha.
Key re-signings include George Marentis, Brenton Geribo and Adrian Montalbano, while some youth are set to get big opportunities.
"We've lost a large majority of our squad from last year, but what we've gained is a lot of good young players who have just graduated from youth grade or just missed out on first grade at other clubs," Micevski said.
"We've also got some returning Warilla juniors, which has been our focus. We want to give Warilla juniors a crack at playing first grade and to help rebuild the club.
"But training has been great and we've been playing some games against tough opposition. We've played 'Cono' and Albion Park from Premier League, and Shellharbour, who I think will be the top side in our comp.
"We've got a good, young squad. Not a lot of big names, but we'll be a good, honest side."
