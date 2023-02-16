Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Warilla Wanderers go back to the future in 2023

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla head coach Steve Micevski during his time at Albion Park. Picture by Adam McLean

Nostalgia is a key feeling in the air at Warilla this year, as the Wanderers launch a plan to rise up the District League ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.