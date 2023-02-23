Toni Moran was looking for a new business venture after relocating to the Illawarra to be closer to elderly family members when she came across a space in Church Street, Wollongong.
Moran had previously operated a successful wedding venue and cooking school in Kangaroo Valley, and was looking to do something similar but on a smaller scale.
"My background is teaching hospitality and food technology at high school, and I decided to move on from this," she explained. "It was all around the time that MasterChef was becoming popular, so I played to my strengths - teaching and cooking - and the cooking school was born."
Son Bray worked with Moran part-time while he was studying at university and between them they built up a successful business. So when it was time to relocate, it made sense they would start the new venture together.
After finding the perfect premises, they spent two months renovating the space to create a luxe, art deco vibe before Hideaway Lane opened last September, with Bray at the reins.
Moran believes they are filling a gap in the market with their business, which is part cooking school, part micro function venue, with a burgeoning side business hosting high teas.
"There was definitely a gap in the market for fun food activities in Wollongong, and we are hoping it will work as well here as it did in Kangaroo Valley," she said.
"We had quite a busy lead up to Christmas with a lot of corporate cooking classes, which was great, considering we were only a few months old.
"The cooking classes are our main focus, however at the moment we seem to have our time split between the cooking classes and the high teas, which are becoming very popular for bridal and baby showers.
"We are very excited about our themed events, because, again, we feel there is a gap in the market.
"Our first themed event, Harry Potter High Tea, was a sell-out. We will be doing some more themed high teas, including Breakfast at Tiffany's at the end of February and a Mad Hatters tea party in April."
The venue even hosted an intimate wedding to rave reviews.
"The original plan for this couple was outdoors but a long week of rain put an end to that and we managed to accommodate them, and keep everyone dry," she said.
"For private events, our focus is on micro events, again, a gap in the market, so we are leaning towards elopements, anniversaries and bridal baby showers with a maximum of 30 guests seated and 50 guests standing."
Hideaway Lane hosts 'sip and cook' classes for up to 18 people most weekends, each with a different theme. The four-hour classes cost $135. You can also make a private group booking during the week.
High tea is served on the last weekend of every month, with regular themed events.
Breakfast at Tiffany's High Tea will be served on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26. Cost is $65 per head and bookings can be made here.
Details: Hideaway Lane, 81 Church Street, Wollongong. More information here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
