Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Illawarra metallurgical coal 'performing well' in South32 results

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South32 said its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal operations remained an important part of the business, despite a move towards metal critical to a low carbon future. Picture supplied

The miner operating the Dendrobium and Appin mine complexes says its future comes from metals critical for a low-carbon future, although it is investing in local operations to continue until the late 2030s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.