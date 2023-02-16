Houses in the Illawarra are taking twice as long to sell than a year ago according to new data.
In the three months to January houses were taking 44 days to sell compared to 21 days at the same time last year.
Units have also been affected according to the report by property data company CoreLogic.
They are now taking 44 days to sell on average, up from 23 days a year ago.
The news comes as the property market cools after nine consecutive interest rate rises since March last year.
In January last year home hunters were facing a very different scenario with interest rates at their lowest in recent years.
Sellers are also offering bigger discounts on homes, making it an ideal time for buyers to make a deal.
On average sellers were offering a discount of 5.9 per cent in the three months to January on houses, up from a discount of 2.9 per cent the same time last year.,
While those selling units were also ready to do a deal, discounting was not as high as houses.
Units were discounted in the Illawarra by 4.9 per cent compared to a discount of 3 per cent during the same period last year.
The news comes at the same time that another new report shows that Illawarra's transport links and accessibility to Sydney is pushing up prices, more than other regional areas.
In a new report by the University of NSW, based on more than 30 years of data, the Illawarra was earmarked as the area who's property prices were most tied to those of Australia's most expensive city, Sydney.
"Our findings show that a few factors like travelling time, distance and net migration determined whether a regional area's house prices moved in similar ways to Sydney's," said report author Associate Professor Chyi Lin Lee.
"Besides market fundamentals, we found that connectivity plays a vital role in whether a region's housing market becomes pinned to Sydney's housing market.
"For example, cities in the Illawarra region like Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama are directly pinned to Greater Sydney house prices.
"This means that if prices go up or down in Sydney then we can expect to see its impact on these regional places."
Jen Melocco is the National Property News Director at ACM. One of Australian property media's leading names, she leads property coverage and strategy nationally for ACM & REV, bringing a new approach to one of the most topical areas of property in Australia today - regional real estate. Previously she lead the editorial team for two of Australia's most read property magazines for Domain, and published within premier Nine media brands The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald.
