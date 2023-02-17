Illawarra Mercury

The Illawarra Shoalhaven's election requirements for success

By Kelly Jones
February 18 2023 - 8:00am
As Wollongong and the Illawarra Shoalhaven region become a hotspot for metropolitan sea changers, the incoming state government must take up the challenge of ensuring infrastructure and housing are sufficient to meet growing needs.

As the 2023 NSW election looms ever closer, more and more people are deciding which way they will swing their vote.

