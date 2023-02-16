Hot Property Illawarra: Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea sells South Coast holiday home

Ah for the life of a rock star! Red Hot Chili Pepper's Flea was busy with more than the band's Australian tour on this visit - he also sold his South Coast holiday home.
It might not have sold for what the asking price was - $3 million when it was first listed in January - but he was more than happy to sell when it went for a little less at auction.
Flea, who was born in Melbourne and spent some early years in Canberra, purchased the 2946-square-metre Congo property in 1992.
The custom home was reportedly designed by New Zealand's John Haydn and Malcolm Cheadle in 1994, in partnership with the musician himself.
Meanwhile mere mortals are starting to feel the pinch when it comes to mortgages as interest rate rises increase.
That was according to a recent study that found one in eight mortgage holders were behind in their repayments.
The finds from comparison site Finder surveyed 1054 respondents, 313 of which have a mortgage, revealing that one in eight have missed a mortgage.
Richard Whitten, home loans expert at Finder, said the level of mortgage stress in Australia was worrying.
"Nine consecutive rate hikes from the RBA means an Australian with the average loan size of around $600,000 will be paying roughly $1000 per month more compared to what they were paying in April last year," he said.
For those looking to sell they can expect to wait to see their property have a "Sold" sign out the front in the Illawarra.
In the three months to January houses were taking 44 days to sell compared to 21 days at the same time last year.
Units have also been affected according to the report by property data company CoreLogic.
But there is an opportunity whatever the market - as some Wollongong buyers are finding.
A fire-damaged red brick classis '70s bungalow in Figtree with a price guide of $750,000 is drawing in bargain hunters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.