Hot Property Illawarra: Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea sells South Coast holiday home

February 16 2023 - 4:00pm
Ah for the life of a rock star! Red Hot Chili Pepper's Flea was busy with more than the band's Australian tour on this visit - he also sold his South Coast holiday home.

