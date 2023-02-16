Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong interpreter puts language skills to work

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 16 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adriana Jauleska says seeing the satisfaction of those she helps through interpreting official documents and procedures is incredibly satisfying. Picture by Robert Peet

It is not every day that someone is brought to tears in the office of the NSW Trustee & Guardian, and happy tears at that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.