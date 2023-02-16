It is not every day that someone is brought to tears in the office of the NSW Trustee & Guardian, and happy tears at that.
But that was the case for Macedonian interpreter Adriana Jauleska, after helping an elderly couple navigate a particularly difficult form.
"When that finished [my client] was very happy, she even cried, saying 'I didn't think that I would have been able to finish this without you.'
"I almost cried as well, but that would have been unprofessional, so I waited until I got to the car."
Ms Jauleska is one of 450 recipients of a NSW government scholarship to train interpreters for these very moments. This year, students speak 56 languages, from Ethiopian Amharic to Zomi Chin - a Burmese language.
In Ms Jauleska's case, having been born in North Macedonia she moved with her parents to Australia at the age of 12, before moving back to North Macedonia to finish her education.
As well as being a trained English teacher, Ms Jauleska wanted to combine her two languages.
"My dream job was anything that would be related to the English language and my roots, which is Macedonian language, and interpreting was just spot on."
Ms Jauleska completed the interpreting accreditation while working full time as an English teacher and on Saturdays as a Macedonian teacher at the Secondary College of Languages.
With her accreditation, Ms Jauleska now helps residents understand formal document and navigate court proceedings, and provides a valuable link for those without English as a first language.
"Regardless if it's interpreting for legal setting or even health appointment, it is just satisfying when when you see their faces; they know that they have completed the task for today, which, before being able to assign an interpreter, was very stressful for them."
With Wollongong having a significant North Macedonian community, the services that Ms Jauleska provides are critical for the integration of the community with the wider Illawarra.
Ultimately, however, the benefits go both ways, with the entire community better off for the diversity that multilingualism provides, as Ms Jauleska attests to.
"It's priceless."
